Be Your Own Barista with a $30 Electric Milk Frother

Gabe Carey
Vava Electric Milk Frother | $30 | Amazon | Promo code DPZFRIV2
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Vava Electric Milk Frother | $30 | Amazon | Promo code DPZFRIV2 + $8 coupon

For $30, you could buy three, maybe four macchiatos from your favorite coffee shop. But wait, say your favorite coffee shop is closed for reasons outside your control. Well then you could put that $30 toward an electric milk frother to make your own macchiato at home. Be the barista you want to see in the world.

By clipping the on-page $8 coupon and entering the promo code DPZFRIV2 at checkout, this $46 milk frother from Vava comes down to a modest $30, making its milks all the milkier and its froths all the frothier. Make hot, warm, or cold milk for your next latte, flat white, or macchiato today.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

