It's all consuming.
Be Your Own Barista for $49 With West Bend's Espresso and Coffee Maker

Sheilah Villari
39% off Espresso and Coffee Maker | $49 | SideDeal

If your dependent on coffee to rev the morning engine you’re not alone. I’m pretty tied to my coffee maker as I start my day quite early but even enjoy a good cuppa at night. SideDeal is giving you 39% off West Blend’s espresso and coffee maker. That’s a $41 discount!

This machine uses ground coffee which is so convenient and makes the process of hot java a lot smoother. Cappuccinos, lattes, espresso are all options with this quality percolator. It’s easy to operate and so you’ll pick up how to control the water and steam pressure like the best baristas at your local coffee shop. It’s a sleek and small size so it won’t take up much space if your kitchen has limited real estate as well. 

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

