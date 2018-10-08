This inflatable Jurassic World T-Rex costume should be a hit at your Halloween party, though I don’t recommend wearing it on the beach during a hurricane like these extremely smart people. Reach into your wallet with those very short arms and buy it from Amazon today for an all-time low $44.
Be the King of Your Halloween Party's Food Chain With This $44 Inflatable T-Rex Costume
