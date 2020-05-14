It's all consuming.
Be the Chef You Wanna Be With an Epicurious 11-Piece Cookware Set

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $145 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

