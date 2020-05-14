Be the Chef You Wanna Be With an Epicurious 11-Piece Cookware Set

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $145 | Wayfair



Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $145 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement