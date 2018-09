Image: Wal-Mart

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Star Wars Nerf Qi’Ra Blaster is a simple hand-held Nerf Gun that shoots two darts in a row, up to 75 feet. It looks good. A little rough around the edges, but good. It comes with four darts that glow in dark (and they charge while loaded) and features laser blast sound effects. For $7, that’s a lot of fun for kids, and adults.