Be Ready For the First Blast of Winter With This $74 Snow Thrower

Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower Graphic : Shep McAllister

Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | $74 | Amazon

I know that much of the country has been mired in a never-ending second summer, but cold weather will be here eventually, and with it will come snow. If you want to clear off your driveway and sidewalk with as little fuss as possible, this Snow Joe snow thrower is down to an all-time low $74 on Amazon right now.



Just make sure you have a long enough extension cord.