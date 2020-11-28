It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Be Ready for the Coming Day With the Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Espresso Machine at 48% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine | $210 | Amazon
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine | $210 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine | $210 | Amazon

One of the first things people do in the morning is have their cup of coffee, and it has to be made by the right machine that can make it well.

The Calphalon BVCLECMP1 does just that, with everything included, except the coffee beans and milk, to start the day off right.

It’s incredibly easy to use, as it has a dial that can set the type of espresso you want, alongside easy access to reload the coffee beans, alongside the espresso cups, which can also be warmed up by the machine as well.

At 48% off for Cyber Monday it’s a great machine to have in your kitchen or even your home office if you don’t want to be disturbed for that quick refill.

Daryl Baxter

