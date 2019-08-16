Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Shop-Vac 8 gallon 6.0 Peak Hp Stainless Wet Dry Vacuum | $73 | Amazon

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $73 today. Unlike a regular vacuum that you can only use on dry messes, a Shop-Vac can suck up liquids as well.



Advertisement

You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast.