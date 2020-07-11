It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Be Prepared for Anything With Tacklife's Car Charger and Tire Inflator for a Total of $70

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
94
Save
Tacklife T8 800A 18000mAh Car Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Use code GIWZ7K9H Tacklife ACP1B Digital Tire Inflator | $22 | Amazon | Use code G5WNIN7N
Tacklife T8 800A 18000mAh Car Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Use code GIWZ7K9H
Tacklife ACP1B Digital Tire Inflator | $22 | Amazon | Use code G5WNIN7N
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tacklife T8 800A 18000mAh Car Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Use code GIWZ7K9H
Tacklife ACP1B Digital Tire Inflator | $22 | Amazon | Use code G5WNIN7N

Advertisement

Anything can happen on the road. It’s a good idea to be prepared if something happens in an inconvenient place, and in that aspect Tacklife can help you out. The company has a tire inflator and a jump starter that you can pick up, which helps to cover the most common malfunctions. The best part, it’s only $70 for both!

Advertisement

You don’t need to buy both of these together to get the full discount, but you do need to use their respective codes (GIWZ7K9H for the jump starter, G5WNIN7N for the inflator) to make sure you get the right prices. Besides, why would you only want to be half-prepared, when you can grab both and be ready to ride? These codes expire on the 13th, so don’t wait!

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Show off Your Dolby Atmos Surround Sound With These Room-Rumbling Films

Five Great Products For All Your Camping Cleanup Needs

Friday's Best Deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Bomaker ANC Headphones, Nike Air Max, and More

13 Things You Can Buy to Beat the Summer Heat