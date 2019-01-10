Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $18 folding rack looks to solve that a whole bunch of hanging rods that accordion out from the center, which features a flat drying section for laying out socks and delicates.

They claim it has enough space to hold two entire loads of laundry, which seems like a bit of a stretch, but it can definitely hold a lot! And when you’re done, it folds up flat enough to roll up into the space between your washing machine and the wall.