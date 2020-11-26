It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Be Lights, Camera, Action Ready With the Selfie Ring With Tripod at 32% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
215
Save
10&quot; Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand | $32 | Amazon
10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand | $32 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand | $32 | Amazon

If you’re a photographer or a vlogger, it can be a challenge to get the right lighting, especially if you’re indoors for now.

Advertisement

This is where the Selfie Ring comes in; it acts as a tripod and a phone holder, so you can easily record video or take those important shots at the right height and angle.

Advertisement

There is a remote control that can control the temperature of the selfie ring to 30 different levels, and it can also control the camera app when paired to an Android or iPhone device.

It’s an ideal peripheral at 32% off, especially if you need to teach a class through Skype or Zoom, and you want to get the right height and lighting for the students.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

The 10 Best Deals of November 25, 2020

Get Duke Nukem Forever for 56 Cents, I Guess