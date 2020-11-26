Be Lights, Camera, Action Ready With the Selfie Ring With Tripod at 32% Off

10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $32 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

If you’re a photographer or a vlogger, it can be a challenge to get the right lighting, especially if you’re indoors for now.



This is where the Selfie Ring comes in; it acts as a tripod and a phone holder, so you can easily record video or take those important shots at the right height and angle.

There is a remote control that can control the temperature of the selfie ring to 30 different levels, and it can also control the camera app when paired to an Android or iPhone device.

It’s an ideal peripheral at 32% off, especially if you need to teach a class through Skype or Zoom, and you want to get the right height and lighting for the students.