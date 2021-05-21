It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Be Forever Cool With This Giant Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow

King Sized Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow | $66 | Amazon

Cooling tech has been around for a bit when it comes to sheets and pillows. These are heaven-sent items for those who tend to run a little hot, especially when sleeping. Take $6 off this SensorGel memory foam pillow today and get that iCOOL Technology for a peaceful night of slumber.

That iCOOL tech gives your pillow more breathability for built-in ventilation and tests cooler than other foams on the market. SensorGel offers relief for the head and neck and works with all sleeping styles. It’s US certified for its performance, emissions, and durability. The EcoShape foam was built to last but also to eliminate waste. The zip-off cover is easy to clean and will always remain cool to the touch.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

