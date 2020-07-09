It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Be Forever Cool With This Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow and Take 44% off Today

Sheilah Villari
Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow | $39 | MorningSave
Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow | $39 | MorningSave

Cooling tech has been around for a bit when it comes to sheets and pillows. These are heaven sent items for those who tend to run a little hot especially when sleeping. Take $30 off this SensorGel memory foam pillow today and get that iCOOL Technology for a peaceful night of slumber.

That iCOOL tech gives your pillow more breathability for built-in ventilation and tests cooler than other foams on the market. SensorGel offers relief for the head and neck and works with all sleeping styles. It’s US certified for its performance, emissions, and durability. The EcoShape foam was built to last but also to eliminate waste. The zip-off cover is easy to clean and will always remain cool to the touch.

At checkout select the regular $7.99 flat shipping rate then click for a ‘Coupon Code.’ Now put in the KINJAFS to take off the shipped price. This coupon code will expire next Wednesday.

Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Morning Deals Writer.

