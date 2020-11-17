Be Cute And Cook To Your Heart's Desire With a Bella Air Fryer, Only $20

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Bella 2-Quart Air Fryer | $20 | Macy’s



If you just moved into your own apartment, a tiny air fryer from Bella should be one of the first things you purchase after furniture and the like. Only $20 because of an early Black Friday sale, you can make salmon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and whatever else your heart desires with a flick of the wrist. Wouldn’t this look so damn cute on your countertop?

