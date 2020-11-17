It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Be Cute And Cook To Your Heart's Desire With a Bella Air Fryer, Only $20

Ignacia
Bella 2-Quart Air Fryer | $20 | Macy’s
Holiday 2020
Bella 2-Quart Air Fryer | $20 | Macy’s

If you just moved into your own apartment, a tiny air fryer from Bella should be one of the first things you purchase after furniture and the like. Only $20 because of an early Black Friday sale, you can make salmon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and whatever else your heart desires with a flick of the wrist. Wouldn’t this look so damn cute on your countertop?

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

