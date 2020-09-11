It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Be Crowned King Kaiju With This Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game

Sheilah Villari
Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game | $28 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game | $28 | Amazon Gold Box

I had zero idea Funko was in the board game business. But here we are. Looking at the packaging it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 20% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.

As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when the ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friend to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploys game ending weapon to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night with friends or family. I’m interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

