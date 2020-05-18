Be Among the First to Grab an Additional 50% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Additional 50% off Sale Items Photo : Anthropologie

Starting today Anthropologie is giving you an additional 50% off everything in their sale section. There are almost 1,400 items here so something is sure to catch your eye.

Accessories are really a category where this company shines and there are loads of sunnies to stock up on for summer. And you know I’m a sucker for a good hat from them. This baby blue fedora ends up at $15. Plenty of pillows, rugs, and decor in the home goods section to spruce up your house for cheap. Even dresses are starting at $20 with this discount. Expect things to move fast in this sale as some of the prices are unreal.

Free shipping on orders over $50 and the discount appears once the items are in your cart.