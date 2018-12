Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For your mailman, the chummy laundromat attendant, your weird co-worker, and the rest of the acquaintances you like but whose gift you don’t really want to spend too much time on, Amazon’s got you.

These discounted flowers, chocolates and gift baskets are the way to go. They’re cheap but look classy. I mean, who could say no to the three C’s (cheese, crackers, chocolates)? Who could hate that?