Be a Gold Digger: Grab This Tacklife Metal Detector for 40% off at Amazon

Tacklife Metal Detector 8UKA4V22 Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife Metal Detector | $77 | Amazon | Use promo code 8UKA4V22



Adventure and excitement are tricky to pin down these days given travel restrictions and the need for social distancing, but how about finding hidden treasure beneath the ground? That sounds cool, right? Get the hunt started with a Tacklife metal detector, marked down 40% off the list price to just $77 today when you pop in promo code 8UKA4V22 at checkout.

It can find things like gold, silver, and iron beneath the surface and has an adjustable stem to accommodate taller folks, as well as an anti-inference design. It’s even IP68 waterproof for use around water, so now you can be that guy at the beach. Good luck!