It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Be a Better Listener When You Grab an Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $240

Giovanni Colantonio
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | $240 | Amazon
Best Gaming Deals
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | $240 | Amazon

Video games are all about communication. You and your team need to talk to one another if you want to win together. If you have problems, you can’t just hold them in and blurt them out when the mercy rule is about to kick in. Tell them your problems, listen to theirs, work on them together like adults. If you’re ready to take that plunge and become a stronger squadmate, Amazon has the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset on sale for $240 today. Its lightweight design, noise-canceling microphone, and hi-res sound quality are all a perfect mix for gamers in need of a communication intervention. The headset is compatible with the PlayStation 5 as well, so you can start building your next-gen relationships with it.

