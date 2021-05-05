Battlefield V is $5 Right Now and All is Right in the Universe

Battlefield V (Xbox Digital ) | $5 | Amazon

This deal feels impossible, but I swear to God it is real. The Xbox One digital version of Battlefield V is currently $5 on Amazon right now. Not only is that preposterously low, but it’s also a perfect but of synergy . Battlefield FIVE for FIVE dollars? Everything is where it should be in the universe. Battlefield is EA’s first-person shooter war franchise and this installment goes back to WW2. Considering that Battlefield 6 is supposedly launching this year, this is as good a time as any to grab a copy for dirt cheap and see what it’s all about. (Shooting. It’s all about shooting.)