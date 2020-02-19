Battlefield V for 47% off Headlines GameStop's Deals of the Day

Battlefield V (Pre-Owned) | $15 | GameStop

Madden NFL 19 (Pre-Owned) | $8 | GameStop

Forza Horizon 3 (Pre-Owned) | $10 | GameStop

Battlefield V was the first game in the franchise I had the pleasure of falling in love with. Though I’m never much a proponent of the bleak, muddied aesthetic of war, there’s something to be said for the innately human stories it gives rise to, in addition to all the death and destruction.

Advertisement

Battlefield V illustrates a complicated, human-centric picture of war, rather than outright condemning or condoning militaristic action, through four unique story-driven and surprisingly emotional chapters. It sees the return of various multiplayer modes, in addition to several new ones, as well. To say it’s worth $15 is an understatement; I bought it at full price and didn’t regret it.

Also discounted at GameStop this week is another personal favorite of mine, Forza Horizon 3, $10 from the bargain bin, and Madden NFL 19, which I’m sure is very enjoyable if you’re into that kind of thing.