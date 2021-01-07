It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Battle Back the Winter Blues With a Light Therapy Lamp, Just $20

Vipex Light Therapy Lamp | $20 | Amazon

Winter blues are difficult to contend with, especially now so with many of us stuck working from home, contending both with isolation and soaking in even less healing daylight over the course of each day. Whether you’ve been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or just know the lows that come with the season, a light therapy lamp can provide some daily relief.

Right now, Amazon has this Vipex light therapy lamp for just $20, which is $5 off and about half the price compared to comparable models on the site. The LED panel provides 10,000 lux intensity while filtering out 99.9% of UV rays, giving you the blast of healthy light on command as needed. It also has a 90-degree rotatable base for easy positioning.

Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.7-star rating from 700+ reviews.

