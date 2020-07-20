It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition Falls to $50 on Blu-Ray, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.1K
1
1
Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score a box set of Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray for just $50, a 50% discount from MSRP. That comes with six discs packed with 52 episodes across three seasons of animated Batman action, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) Anyway, you’ll also get some art stills and a Funko doll in this limited edition package for your trouble.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders and Repeaters, According to Our Readers

Give Your Sweet Tooth a Passport With Thirty Pieces of Candy From Japan for $9

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is Already $34 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, So Add it To Your Kart