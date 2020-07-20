Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition Falls to $50 on Blu-Ray, Today Only

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edition (Blu-Ray) | $50 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score a box set of Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray for just $50, a 50% discount from MSRP . That comes with six discs packed with 52 episodes across three seasons of animated Batman action, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) Anyway, you’ll also get some art stills and a Funko doll in this limited edition package for your trouble.