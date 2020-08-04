It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Batman: The Complete Animated Series Falls to $50 on Blu-ray

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Batman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray) | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Screenshot: Warner Bros.
Batman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray) | $50 | Amazon

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.

Quentyn Kennemer

