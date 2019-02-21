I personally don’t love the idea of taking a shower outside. But sometimes, circumstances dictate that either you shower outside or you don’t shower at all, which, in that case, I choose the former. And hey, maybe it wouldn’t even be that bad if I had this Ozark Trail Instant Shower/Utility Shelter at my disposal. The well-reviewed tent has two rooms, a 5-gallon solar shower, a mesh drain, and mesh panels for ventilation, not to mention a towel rack and toiletry holder. And best of all, it’s on sale right now at Walmart for just $79, a price well worth the luxury it would add to your next overnight outdoor experience.
Bathing Outdoors Wouldn't Be So Bad With This $79 Ozark Trail Instant Shower
