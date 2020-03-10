It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Bath Sheets Are 25% off at Crane & Canopy [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
122
Save
Bath Sheets | $36 | Crane & Canopy | Promo code KINJA25
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bath Sheets | $36 | Crane & Canopy | Promo code KINJA25

Bath sheets, otherwise known as towels, are a necessity. At my last job, I had a friend—let’s call him AJ—who owned just one towel, and he was ridiculed for in perpetuity. Don’t be like AJ. Get your life together and save 25% on made-to-last bath sheets from Crane & Canopy using the code KINJA25.

Advertisement

Seriously, buy a second towel. Buy a third if you’re brave. These extra large bath sheets are for real adults with mortgages or rent, measuring 40" by 70". In fact, Crane & Canopy tells us they’re 67% bigger than your typical bath towel.

They’re also “made from finely combed, long-staple cotton,” making them soft and absorbent. Perhaps best of all is that they have a built-in loop for effortless hanging. Never again will you miss the wall hook, assuming you’re not a total klutz.

Machine washable and available in 12 colors, you’ll want to take advantage of this exclusive deal by March 15, when it inevitably runs dry.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: C9 Champion Gold Box, 1500A Car Jump Starter, Apple TV, Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker, and More

What's the Best Juicer?

Buy the Apple TV (4th Generation) for $135 Shipped [Exclusive]

Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 33% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded