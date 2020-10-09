Bat Country Isn't Just for Hunter S. Thompson, Make Your Home One Too With These Decorations From Wayfair

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re a vampire lover or a fan of the winge d rats, October is these creatures’ time to rise an greet the world once again. Halloween decor is filthy with skeletons, witches, and black cats but I say the bat does that real heavy lifting. There are over 800 batty decoration on sale at Wayfair but I picked out three that really stand out .

I really love these batty lampshade drapes ($34) . Just place them over any lamp you already have to enhan ce the level of spookiness. The bat design is also super subtle s o this is exactly the kind of thing you could leave up all year if you wanted. The gauge lace is actually pretty classy and easy to clean in the washer.

I’m a sucker for a cute and clever accent pillow and honestly, I’ll probably be buying this Bat Lumbar Pillow ($39) to go with my Halloween bedspread. This polyester blend is just the right touch of cute and creepy. Again, if you wanted you could totally let the eerie cheer ride all year long and leave it out . Spot treat it if you have a supernatural oopsies.

Where my vamp lovers at? This one is for you. The Nihan Table Lamp ($106) is made from resin and has just the right amount of camp and macabre. The detail is pretty spectacular so you can really see the vampire slumping in his coffin, waiting for dusk so he can really party. The lampshade is black fabric with bat silhouettes to add to the chilling scene it’s setting. And it actually comes with a 40-watt bulb. How nice.

