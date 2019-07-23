Photo: Walmart

Ozark Trail Camping Set | $89 | Walmart

Want to take a camping trip before summer ends, but don’t have, uh, any camping gear? Walmart is packaging up a four-person tent, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping mats, two chairs, two dry bags, a lantern, and a carry-all bag from Ozark Trail, all for just $89.



Once it gets delivered, you basically just have to provide food, water, and a campsite to enjoy a night out under the stars. A wood-burning camp stove that charges your phone would be cool, but it’s probably optional.