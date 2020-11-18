bareMinerals Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Is the Ideal Gift for an Eco-Conscious Loved One

24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Graphic : Sheilah Villari

24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar | $99 | bareMinerals



Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that . Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. W ith more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday .

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a l imited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand . This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows , primers , and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.



