It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

bareMinerals Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Is the Ideal Gift for an Eco-Conscious Loved One

Sheilah Villari
24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar | $99 | bareMinerals
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar | $99 | bareMinerals

Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that. Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. With more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday.

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a limited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand. This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.

This item qualifies for free shipping too.

