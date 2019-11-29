It's all consuming.
Barbie Can Live #VanLife For Just $50 With The Barbie DreamCamper Play Set

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:Best Buy Deals
Barbie DreamCamper Play Set | $50 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino
Barbie DreamCamper Play Set | $50 | Best Buy

Barbie will be ready to hit the road and go glamping with this DreamCamper Play Set, now discounted to just $49.99. More than two feet long when expanded, this rolling RV is Barbie pink (obviously) and fully loaded with a pop-out pool with a water slide, two hammocks, a firepit, and a number of interior accessories. And when the dolls are ready to roll, the camper can be folded back up.

We’ve seen this retail for as much as $94.99, but this $49.99 price tag is the lowest the play set has been in the last year and cheaper than Walmart’s advertised price of $64.99. Grab one to go under the Christmas tree this year.

