Barbecue Indoors With This Discounted Smokeless Grill

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill | $70 | Woot

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Tenergy Redigrill for $70. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.