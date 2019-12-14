It's all consuming.
Barbecue Indoors With This Discounted Smokeless Grill

Tercius
Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill | $70 | Woot
Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill | $70 | Woot

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Tenergy Redigrill for $70. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.

For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.

