Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hot Shot Indoor Electric Smokeless Grill | $89 | Amazon

Today only, the Hot Shot smokeless electric grill is on sale for about $90, so indoor grill masters should act quickly to add one to their kitchen. It promises to offer the same char-grilled texture and flavor as you would get by grilling outside... without going outside.

This is the first discount we’ve seen on Amazon for this particular item, so it’s the best deal we’ve ever seen. Admittedly, this is an oddly-timed discount but it never hurts to plan ahead.