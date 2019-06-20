Photo: Amazon

Gotham Steel Smokeless Electric Grill with Non-Stick Surface | $50 | Walmart

Right now a Gotham Steel smokeless electric grill is on sale for about $50. It promises to offer the same char-grilled texture and flavor as you would get by grilling outside... without going outside. Admittedly, this is an oddly-timed discount but it’s also $35 less than what’s currently on Amazon and the best price we’ve seen for this particular item.