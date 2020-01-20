It's all consuming.
Barbecue Indoors With This $120 Philips Smokeless Grill

Philips Indoor Smokeless Grill | $120 | Amazon

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Philips Indoor Smokeless Grill for $120. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.

This Philips model uses two infrared burners on the bottom to shoot heat upwards at a constant 446 degrees.

For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, so get yours before the deal goes cold.

