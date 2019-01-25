Graphic: Shep McAllister

Now that plastic straws are evil, you can replace them with these metal ones, now just $8 for a pack of eight after you clip the $1 coupon. I use these at home, but you could definitely keep one in your purse or bag to use when you’re out and about as well.



The set also comes with a couple of pipe cleaners to help you clean the inside, but for what it’s worth, I’ve just run mine through the dishwasher for years, and I’m not dead!