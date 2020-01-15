Banish Blemishes In An Instant With a 2-Pack of Neutrogena Rapid Clear Treatment

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment, 2-Pack | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJNUTGNA

Pimples are a pain in the ass. Or, well, your face. Maybe your ass, I don’t know your life. Either way, they suck and can ruin your day. But not any longer! Do yourself a huge favor and banish blemishes. Get a two-pack of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment for only $10.

Advertisement

Snag this deal Daily Steals when you use p romo code KJNUTGNA. It is said to work in as little as four hours, so if you spot a pimple when you wake up, you can use this treatment and it’ll hopefully be reduced by lunchtime or when you get home from work.