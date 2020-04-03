It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Banish Back Pain With This $20 Heating Pad [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
49
Save
BesDio XLarge Heating Pad | $20 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA3ZR
BesDio XLarge Heating Pad | $20 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA3ZR
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

BesDio XLarge Heating Pad | $20 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA3ZR

Banish neck and back pain forever with this discounted BesDio XLarge Heating Pad. This particular model can be worn like a cape and is just $20 when use promo code KINJA3ZR at checkout. It’ll target and soothe your shoulders, neck and back with your choice of 10 heat settings.

Advertisement

To be honest, ever since I started working from home three weeks ago, my neck and back have been hurting. And I doubt I’m alone. If you have a particularly robust HR or acquisitions department, maybe ask them to order this for you.

If they say no, this is a worthy splurge in these troubled times.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Lelo Sona 2 Cruise Is 15% Off

Stop Procrastinating and Pick Up This Instant Pot for a Low $50

Wednesday's Best Deals: Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, Ninja Grill, Squatty Potty, and More

Rough Day at Work? Let Oprah Winfrey Read to Your Kids Tonight