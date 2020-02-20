It's all consuming.
Banish All The Dead Spots In Your House With The Netgear WiFi System

Ignacia
Netgear Wifi System | $175 | Woot
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Netgear Wifi System | $175 | Woot

Are skipping and pausing a regular part of your life? You should try out the Netgear Home WiFi system for $175. It eliminates the eternal buffering and dead zones from your home so you can watch things without any worry of the dreaded loading circle or *gasp* your Netflix show stopping all together because of slow Wifi speeds. With the Netgear tri-band technology, it can maximize internet speeds for 4K streaming and can connect to multiple devices (which means even your tablets and phones won’t be left out, NOR your security system connected to the sweet, sweet internet. In fact, the range of these bad boys are up to 6,000 square feet, so even guests in your backyard party can...party. Grab this before it’s gone! And if you don’t trust me, trust your fellow readers, because it was a top choice in our co-op post!

