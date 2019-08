Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo : Amazon

Pyrex leftover containers are the best leftover containers, because you can throw them in the dishwasher, in the freezer, in the microwave, or even in the freakin’ oven without issue.



Now, you can get a 28-piece Pyrex food storage and baking set (14 lids and 14 containers of various sizes) for $30, the best price in a year.