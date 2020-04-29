Bake It up With This $10 Oxo Measuring Cup

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
OXO Multi-Unit Measuring Cup | $10 | OXO
I know a lot of you have been quarantine baking. I’ve seen the tweets and the Instagram stories of various breads and pastries. Well, make the process ten times easier with a multi-unit measuring cup. It’s only $10 and can measure wet and dry ingredients easily and is also dishwasher-safe. Just make sure to mail me some cupcakes when you’re finished.
