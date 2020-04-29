It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Bake It up With This $10 Oxo Measuring Cup

OXO Multi-Unit Measuring Cup | $10 | OXO
OXO Multi-Unit Measuring Cup | $10 | OXO

I know a lot of you have been quarantine baking. I’ve seen the tweets and the Instagram stories of various breads and pastries. Well, make the process ten times easier with a multi-unit measuring cup. It’s only $10 and can measure wet and dry ingredients easily and is also dishwasher-safe. Just make sure to mail me some cupcakes when you’re finished.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, NYC and Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

