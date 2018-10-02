Photo: Amazon

You already have a cast iron skillet, but you need a cast iron dutch oven too. This enameled one from Vremi is just $36 today with promo code VRMIDUTCH20, which is way less than you’d spend on a similar product from Cuisinart or whatever. The large six quart capacity makes it great for cooking bulk quantities of stews, boiling water for pasta, or of course, frying chicken. And since it’s oven-safe (up to 300 degrees), you could bake in it too.