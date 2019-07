Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Wilton Perfect Results Non-Stick Donut Pan | $13 | Amazon

Do not miss out on your chance to become a donut chef. With this non-stick pan—now on sale for $13—you can whip up a batch of 20 donuts at a time in the flavors of your choosing. Just be sure to buy yours before this deal gets eaten up.