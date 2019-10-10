Bag This Deal on a Herschel Supply Co. Travel Kit

Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Neoprene Travel Kit, Navy | $20 | Amazon



If you travel a lot (or even if you rarely travel), you need this Chapter Neoprene Travel Kit from Herschel Supply Co. It’s perfect for holding any and all of your toiletries, and right now, it’s down to $20 in this neutral-yet-attractive navy blue color. Herschel is a fan favorite brand for bags of all kind, so be sure to pack up this deal before it leaves town for good.