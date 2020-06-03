Bad Connection Interrupting Your Zoom Calls? TP-Link's Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router Is $10 Off

TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router Graphic : Gabe Carey

TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router | $70 | Amazon

Everyone knows that one person on the Zoom conference call whose internet SUCKS SO BAD you can’t hear anything they’re saying. In some cases, you can chalk this up to shoddy ISP coverage or outages. However, most of the time a router upgrade will do the trick. Now on sale for 13% less, the TP-Link AX1500 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, boasting speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Chances are y our internet isn’t fast enough to reach this ceiling and won’t be for a while.

Advertisement

For a lot of households, though, congestion is more of a problem than speed. With too many devices connected at the same time, an older router would be throttled by the heavy concentration of streaming, gaming, and web browsing. In contrast, the TP-Link AX1500 is prepared for just about anything. Because it’s got O FDMA and MU-MIMO, it works to intelligently move resources to the devices that need them most while lessening the strain from lighter tasks. In other words, this router is more functional than the US government.

Advertisement