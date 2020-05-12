It's all consuming.
Back up Your Media Library With $250 off Sandisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C External SSD

Jordan McMahon
Whether it’s in the middle of a photoshoot, right before you take off for a long flight, or as you’re doing a routine backup, running out of storage space is a real bummer. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 2TB Portable USB-C drive is pricey, typically costing about $550, but it’s down to $300 today at B&H Photo. It’s not cheap, but the discount makes it a nice way to make sure you don’t have to stock up on storage again anytime soon.

