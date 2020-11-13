It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Black Friday Deals Start Now at ModCloth With a 30% off Sitewide Sale

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsModCloth DealsBlack Friday Deals
66
Save
30% Sitewide Discount/40% off Sale Items | ModCloth
30% Sitewide Discount/40% off Sale Items | ModCloth
Image: ModCloth

30% Sitewide Discount/40% off Sale Items | ModCloth

ModCloth is starting their Black Friday deals today. For the rest of the month grab 30% off anything on the site and dig throw their throwback wears. You’ll also receive an extra 40% off of anything in the sale section. That discount is cutting original prices to 80% in some cases. Revamp your winter looks and save a nice chunk. No codes needed.

Advertisement

A great cardigan is key in the fall and winter. And a brilliant pop of color can really make it stand out. I’m all about fashion and function and that’s what this is. This long cardigan is made of cozy and warm polyester and comes in a gorgeous rich gold color. It’s only $18 in this deal.

Advertisement

A cute retro skirt in an autumn jewel tone is key. It’s effortlessly chic and can blend in with your current wardrobe. Add black tights and boots for a solid winter look. This cute A-line mini skirt is made of crepe fabric, has pockets, and looks straight from the 70s. This will be a groovy addition to your closet for just $24.

G/O Media may get a commission
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

A solid pair of heeled boots are the perfect touch to any ensemble. These black boots go with anything and are a little bit vintage and a little bit witchy. Just because the supernatural season has passed doesn’t mean you can’t integrate those spooky vibes into any outfit. And the chunky heel is only 3 inches so no fear if you’re worried, these are comfy and stable. The Spoonful of Sugar boots are just $48 in this sale.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: LG CX 4K OLED TVs, Ray-Bans, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Dyson Air Purifier, Gooloo Jump Starter, Huda Beauty Lip Balm, and More

Save Your Skin and Your Wallet in This NIVEA and Aquaphor Sale

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World, and More Switch Titles Start at $35 Today

Grab Another Plush From Disney for Just $1 in This BOGO Black Friday Sale