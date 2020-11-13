Black Friday Deals Start Now at ModCloth With a 30% off Sitewide Sale

30% Sitewide Discount/40% off Sale Items | ModCloth



ModCloth is starting their Black Friday deals today. For the rest of the month grab 30% off anything on the site and dig throw their throwback wears. You’ll also receive an extra 40% off of anything in the sale section. That discount is cutting original prices to 80% in some cases. Revamp your winter looks and save a nice chunk. No codes needed.

A great cardigan is key in the fall and winter. And a brilliant pop of color can really make it stand out. I’m all about fashion and function and that’s what this is. This long cardigan is made of cozy and warm polyester and comes in a gorgeous rich gold color. It’s only $18 in this deal.

A cute retro skirt in an autumn jewel tone is key. It’s effortlessly chic and can blend in with your current wardrobe. Add black tights and boots for a solid winter look. This cute A-line mini skirt is made of crepe fabric, has pockets, and looks straight from the 70s. This will be a groovy addition to your closet for just $24 .

A solid pair of heeled boots are the perfect touch to any ensemble. These black boots go with anything and are a little bit vintage and a little bit witchy. Just because the supernatural season has passed doesn’t mean you can’t integrate those spooky vibes into any outfit. And the chunky heel is only 3 inches so no fear if you’re worried, these are comfy and stable. The Spoonful of Sugar boots are just $48 in this sale.

