Just as the Contigo Autoseal travel mug is one of our readers’ favorites for keeping drinks hot, this Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Water Bottle is highly adept at keeping your beverages icy cold. In fact, the bottle, down to just $11 in the highly appropriate iced aqua color, keeps your drink cold for up to 28 hours, thanks to vacuum insulation, plus an autoseal button keeps all liquid where it’s meant to be between sips. Throw in the fact that it’s dishwasher safe, and that’s enough to seal the deal for us when it comes to this water bottle.

