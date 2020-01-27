It's all consuming.
Babies Are Gross, Get a 10-Pack of Soft Terry Washcloths For Only $4

Ana Suarez
Spasilk 10 Pack Soft Terry Bath Washcloths | $4 | Amazon
Spasilk 10 Pack Soft Terry Bath Washcloths | $4 | Amazon

I love babies. They’re cute and smell good (when they’re not pooping). But there is no denying that babies are very gross. They require a lot of clean up, either from spit up incidents, formula or milk spilling all over them, or you know, shitting themselves silly. Help keep them nice and clean 24/7 with a 10-pack of Soft Terry Bath Washcloths. Three different colors are marked down on Amazon. Get white, blue stripes, or blue tiger for $4.

