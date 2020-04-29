It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Babeland Wants to Lend a Hand While Giving Yours a Rest With $20 off Your Next Purchase

Sheilah Villari
$20 Off a $99 Purchase | Babeland
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Until the end of May, Babeland is offering $20 off any $99 purchase. This is $20 off the whole order so it doesn’t have to be one item. Since we can’t reach out and touch someone we might as well touch ourselves. And I deem self-care aids as essential items. The Magic Wand is still basically the gold standard and is a good option is you are in the vibration market.

Or mix it up and get adventurous with lingerie and BDSM gear. I would highly recommend cleaner and batteries if you’re purchasing a toy. And why not stock up on condoms for when we can socially...associate again? Is that the opposite of distancing?

Babeland is a great site with amazing products for all your sexy times, especially if you are a solo aviator. And free shipping on orders over $69.

PS. I can’t get over how cute this Wednesday Holmes designed Le Wand is.

