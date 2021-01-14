Babeland Has Over 30 Items up to 70% Off in Their Flash Sale

Up to 70% off Sale Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Right now over thirty awesome items are in Babeland’s flash sale. Get u p to 70% off an awesome array of toys and vibes. This is a great time to stock up or grab something you’ve had your eye on.

The Noje Mini Wand is a great wand for beginners and the sale covers the first-gen all the way to the more ergonomic third generation. Each has the power of their full-sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions altogether, five speeds with five rhythms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproof and petite enough to travel with. It charges by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personal choice and we don’t judge here.



The Moon Sleeve stroker has dual openings because variety is nice. The sleeve is a good starter as it is soft, stretchy, and very pliable. Plus you get to choose the pressure and speed you need. It’s safe with lube and simple enough to wash with soap and water. The shape on this one makes it easier to grip. Also, it is ribbed on the inside for extra sensations. Add water-based lube for the perfect glide. Just remember to clean it and let it dry before storing it because you really don’t need mold on delicate parts.

